REGINA -- The province of Saskatchewan announced six new COVID-19 cases and nine new recoveries on Wednesday.

Saskatchewan sits at a total of 326 cases and 261 recoveries.

As of Wednesday, there are five people in hospital. One person is in the ICU while four are receiving acute care.

There are 136 cases linked to travel, 135 cases from community contacts, 33 with no known exposure and 23 still under investigation.

The province says 36 cases are in health-care workers, although not all cases are related to working in the health-care field.

The case locations are broken down into 150 in Saskatoon, 71 in Regina, 61 in the north, 15 in the south, 11 in the central region and 18 in the far north.

There are 26 cases in people under 19, 117 cases in the 20 to 39 range, 110 in the 40 to 59 range, 64 in the 60 to 79 range and nine over the age of 80. The cases are 52 per cent male and 48 are female.

There have been four deaths in the province so far related to COVID-19.

To date, there have been 25,321 COVID-19 tests performed in Saskatchewan.

Seasonal allergies

The province says influenza has ended and allergy season has arrived. Saskatchewan residents may experience symptoms like a headache, runny eyes, runny nose and congestion due to dust, pollen and snow mould.

Health officials recommend comparing symptoms to COVID-19 symptoms — including fever, cough and shortness of breath — before taking an antihistamine.

Anyone concerned about symptoms should contact HealthLine 811 or use the self-assessment tool.

You don’t need to have travelled in order to be referred for a COVID-19 test.

Premier to broadcast live address

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is set to address the province Wednesday evening, ahead of revealing his plan to “gradually, methodically and cautiously” re-open the province’s economy.

Moe will speak on the province’s COVID-19 progress, which will include a focus on remaining vigilant as restrictions begin to lift.

The address is scheduled to begin at 6:02 p.m., and will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca and broadcasted live on CTV News at Six in Regina and Saskatoon.