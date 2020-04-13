REGINA -- The province of Saskatchewan is reporting two new cases and 14 recoveries on Monday.

Eight people are in hospital, the province says. No one is currently in the ICU.

Saskatchewan now has 300 confirmed cases of the virus. Of that total, 118 cases are considered active.

All cases are confirmed.

The province is reporting 14 more recoveries, for a provincial total of 178 recoveries.

Of the 300 cases, 131 are travel-related, 120 are from close contacts or large gatherings, 27 have no known exposure and 22 are currently being investigated by public health officials.

Thirty-three cases are in health-care workers, but the province says not all cases are the result of working in the health-care field.

There are 147 cases in Saskatoon, 65 in Regina, 56 in the north, 15 in the south, 10 in the central region and seven cases in the far north.

Of the total cases, 21 are in people under 19, 129 cases are in the 20 to 44 range, 100 in the 45 to 64 range and 50 people are older than 65. The cases are 53 per cent male and 47 per cent female.

As of April 13, the Roy Romanow Provincial Laboratory has performed 19,804 COVID-19 tests.

