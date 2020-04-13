Sask. considers farms essential workplaces
Published Monday, April 13, 2020 2:19PM CST Last Updated Monday, April 13, 2020 4:13PM CST
REGINA -- Saskatchewan is telling producers and partners of the agriculture industry to ensure Occupational Health and Safety guidelines are up to date, as they provide an essential service to the province.
All travellers returning from international locations are still required to isolate for 14 days.
More information about supports for the agriculture sector can be found on the government's website.