REGINA -- Saskatchewan is reporting 19 new COVID-19 cases and 17 recoveries on Thursday.

Of those new cases, 15 — including 12 in the La Loche area — are in the far north and the other four are in the north.

There are a total of 531 cases in Saskatchewan and 196 are considered active.

So far, 329 people have recovered from the virus.

There are 12 people in hospital as of Thursday. Eight are receiving inpatient care and four are in the ICU.

Far north has most active cases

The far north region now has the most cases in the province, surpassing Saskatoon. There are 167 cases in the far north and 138 are considered active.

Saskatoon has reported 163 total cases. Sixteen are active.

There are a total of 167 in the far north, 163 in Saskatoon, 99 in the north, 76 in Regina, 15 in the south and 11 in the central region.

There are 39 active cases in the north, 16 active cases in Saskatoon and three active cases in Regina. There are no active cases in the south and central regions.

Lloydminster to reopen on May 11

The province says Lloydminster will start to reopen its economy on May 11.

It was delayed in the city because of an outbreak at the hospital which is now “stable,” the province said in a news release.

Businesses that opened in the rest of the province earlier this week under phase one of the Re-open Saskatchewan plan can open their doors in Lloydminster on Monday.

Residents are asked to continue following public health orders.

COVID-19 case breakdown

Of the 531 cases in Saskatchewan, 139 are from travel, 231 from community contacts, 58 with no known exposure and 108 under investigation.

There are 71 cases in people under the age of 19, 188 cases in people between 20 and 39, 163 between 40 and 59, 93 in the 60 to 79 range and 16 over the age of 80.

The cases are half men and half women.

There have been six deaths related to COVID-19 in Saskatchewan.

To date, the province has performed 34,361 COVID-19 tests.

Guidelines for forming extended households

Last month, the province said people could form virtual households with one or two other household groups as long as they stay consistent.

The province says groups can be no larger than 10 people.

Two metres of physical distancing doesn’t need to be maintained in the groups unless someone has chronic health conditions. People shouldn’t join extended households with anyone who is at a higher risk of contracting the virus.

In a release, the province also reminded people that people who are considered high-risk for contracting COVID-19 should be cautious when taking part in activities as restrictions start to relax in Saskatchewan.

Health officials say people should also know who they’ve been in contact with in the past two weeks for contact tracing purposes.

Health Minister Jim Reiter and Dr. Saqib Shahab will speak at a press conference in Regina at 2:30 p.m. That will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca.