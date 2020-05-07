REGINA -- Students across Saskatchewan will not be returning to their classrooms for the rest of this school year, the Ministry of Education says.

“As students continue to learn remotely, we encourage students and families to continue to take advantage of the supplemental learning opportunities being provided by teachers,” the ministry said in an emailed statement.

“The provincial government’s Response Planning Team (RPT) has updated school divisions in Saskatchewan with the news that schools’ supplementary learning will continue remotely for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year,” the Regina Catholic School Board's website says. “This means students will not be returning to school this year.”

The RPT has started to work on a plan for the new school year, including what in-class learning might look like and timelines based on keeping everyone safe.

“We needed to move quickly and decisively in order to protect our students, staff and families, and within a matter of weeks, a supplemental learning framework was created to provide students with learning opportunities from their home. I am very pleased with the success we have seen using this new way of delivering education to our students and I commend teachers, staff and parents for adapting quickly and enthusiastically," Deputy Premier and Education Minister Gordon Wyant said.

The school board is also looking into creative ways to celebrate Grade 8 farewells and Grade 12 graduations that fit within the province’s COVID-19 guidelines.

Schools initially shut down on March 20 due to COVID-19.