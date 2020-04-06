REGINA -- There are four new COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, the province announced on Monday.

This is the smallest increase in new cases since March 18.

The province says that out of the total of 253 cases, 169 are considered "active." Active cases represent confirmed cases, minus recoveries and deaths.

Unchanged from Sunday, four people remain in hospital. Two patients are receiving inpatient treatment and one patient is in the ICU in Saskatoon. One person is in the ICU in Regina.

To date, 81 people have recovered from the virus in Saskatchewan, with 14 new recoveries on Monday.

One hundred and twelve cases are considered travel related. Seventy-seven cases are community contacts including mass gatherings, 14 have no known exposure and 50 are still under investigation.

Saskatoon continues to see the greatest number of cases in the province with 127. Fifty-one cases are located in Regina, 47 in the north, 15 in the south, 10 in Saskatchewan's central region and three in the far north.

There are 110 cases in people aged 20 to 44, 89 in people aged 45 to 64, 43 in people over 65 and 11 in people under 19.

A total of 53 per cent of cases are in men and 47 per cent are in women.

The province says 14,178 tests have been performed. Saskatchewan has the second highest rate of testing per capita in the country.

The next provincial update will take place at 2:30 p.m., and will be streamed live at CTVNewsRegina.ca.

More information from the Government of Saskatchewan can be found at saskatchewan.ca/coronavirus

SaskAlert App

The province in encouraging members of the public to download the SaskAlert App for accurate and up-to-date information about COVID-19.

Users can choose to receive information for the entire province, or for a municipality of First Nation.

If an emergency occurs, a tone will sound even when the app is closed. The app will provide information on the emergency and instructions on how to stay safe.

The app is available for download on Android and Apple here.

