REGINA -- The province of Saskatchewan has announced 18 new cases of COVID-19. This brings the provincial total to 249.

Four people in the province are in hospital with the virus. Two are receiving inpatient treatment and one person is in ICU and Saskatoon. The fourth person is in ICU in Regina.

The government said 12 more people have recovered, bringing the total number of people recovered in Saskatchewan to 67.

Eleven cases are in people under 19 years-old, 108 in people 20 to 44 years-old, 88 in people 45 to 64 and 42 in people over 65.

Fifty-four per cent of cases are in men and 46 per cent of cases are in women.

No new deaths have been recorded. To date three people in Saskatchewan have died from the virus.

In Saskatchewan, 13,528 tests have been performed.

The province will not provide a live update on Sunday.

Though there is currently no evidence that COVID-19 can be transmitting through household pets, the province says the possibility has not been ruled out and asks that anyone with COVID-19 avoid contact with animals. If there is already an animal present in the house the pet should remain in isolation with the patient.

More information about COVID-19 in Saskatchewan can be found at saskatchewan.ca/coronavirus.