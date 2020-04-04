REGINA -- Saskatchewan is now up to 231 COVID-19 cases with the addition of 11 more confirmed on Saturday, according to a release from the province.

Four people are currently in hospital due to the virus. Three people are in inpatient care in Saskatoon and one person is in an intensive care unit in Regina.

Seven more people have recovered from the virus, bringing the provincial total to 55.

There are no new COVID-19 related deaths reported. There have been three total in Saskatchewan.

Travel still accounts for the majority of cases in the province, currently at 106. 65 cases are due to community contact, 13 have no known exposure and 47 are under investigation.

Saskatoon continues to lead the province in total cases, with 112. 50 are from the Regina area, 43 are from the north region, 13 are from the south region, 10 are from the central region and three are from the far north.

People aged 20 to 44 currently make up the majority of cases, at 104 as of Saturday. 82 cases are in people aged 45 to 64, 38 are in the 65 plus age range, and seven cases are in people 19-years-old or younger.

Men make up 54 per cent of cases, while women make up 46 per cent.

There have been 12,670 cases performed in Saskatchewan to date. The provinces holds the second highest rate of testing per capita in Canada.

The Government of Saskatchewan will not be holding a press conference update on Saturday.