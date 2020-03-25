REGINA -- Saskatchewan has announced 14 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total to 86.

Four cases are the result of local transmission and the rest are travel-related, the province said in a news release.

Health officials say there are four people in hospital related to COVID-19. Two of those people are in the ICU.

Four of the 86 cases are people under the age of 19. Sixty-nine cases are people between 20 and 64, while 13 cases are older than 65. The cases are 57 per cent male and 43 per cent female.

So far, the Roy Romanow Provincial Laboratory has performed 6,270 COVID-19 tests.

The province has limited public and private gatherings to no more than 10 people, effective on Thursday.

Officials are also defining how businesses and other critical services can operate during the pandemic.

Also effective Thursday, some businesses won't be allowed to provide public-facing services. However, they can still operate through an online store or pick-up/delivery services.

Non-allowable services include clothing and shoe stores, flower shops, sporting stores and other retail outlets, along with pawn shops and travel agencies. This is in addition to the services that were ordered to close at the start of the week.

Critical public services can remain open during the pandemic to "prevent supply chain disruption." Critical services include health care workers, law enforcement, first responders, processing and manufacturing companies, transportation, government services, media and construction.

