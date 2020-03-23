REGINA -- A Regina plant seller known for its one-of-a-kind concrete planters is putting production on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fat Plant Farm said it will donate the N95 masks used while making the planters to frontline healthcare workers in Saskatchewan.

"Donating our N95 masks is one way we want to support our healthcare heroes," the company said in a Facebook post.

The local shop has closed its doors for shoppers, but is delivering plants through an online store.