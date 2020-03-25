REGINA -- Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said public liquor stores will remain open for now.

“Two reasons not the close them, one: this is no time to add to any of our detox capacity if you will, add people into that system or any of our addiction services,” Moe said. “And if we were to close the publicly owned liquor stores essentially what we would be doing is driving customers to a smaller number of private stores in each of our communities.”

He said this could change in the coming weeks.