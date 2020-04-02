REGINA -- Saskatchewan has 13 new COVID-19 cases bringing the total above 200, according to the province.

As of April 2, Saskatchewan has 206 confirmed cases and four people in hospital.

Two people are currently in inpatient care in Saskatoon with two people in intensive care; one in Regina and the other in Saskatoon.

Six new people have recovered from COVID-19 bringing the provincial total to 36.

Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 related death total remains at three, with no new deaths reported.

The 206 cases include 96 related to travel, 44 with community contacts, 10 with unknown exposure and 56 currently under investigation by local public health.

Saskatoon currently has the most cases in the province with 103, followed by 44 in the Regina area. Additionally there are 38 cases in the north region, nine in the central region, nine in the south region and three in the far north.

The majority of cases are currently in people in the 20 to 44 age range with 93. Six cases are in people aged 19-years-old or younger, 74 are in the 45 to 64 age range and 33 are in people 65-years or older.

Of the 206 cases, men make up 55 per cent and women make up 45 per cent.

As of April 2, 11,395 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province. Saskatchewan has the second highest rate of testing per capita among Canadian provinces.

The Government of Saskatchewan is reminding people not to have anyone visit your home who do not live there. All public and private gatherings are currently limited to a maximum of 10 people.

Saskatchewan health officials are expected to provide another update on COVID-19 cases in the province on Thursday at 2:30 p.m.

That press conference will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca.

