REGINA -- The province of Saskatchewan is reporting four new COVID-19 cases and 14 more recoveries as of Tuesday.

Five people are currently in hospital, including one person in the ICU.

Saskatchewan now has 320 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 64 are considered active. There have been 252 recoveries in the province so far.

There are 135 cases related to travel, 134 cases from community contacts including large gatherings, 31 without known exposure and 20 cases still under investigation.

Of the 320 cases, 150 are in Saskatoon, 71 in Regina, 60 in the north, 15 in the south, 11 in the central region and 13 in the far north.

There are 25 cases in people under 19, 116 between 20 and 39, 107 between 40 and 59, 63 from 60 to 79 and nine cases above the age of 80. The cases are 52 per cent male and 48 per cent female.

To date, the province has performed 24,811 COVID-19 tests.

Four people have died from COVID-19 complications in Saskatchewan.

On Tuesday, the Saskatchewan Health Authority with provide an update on COVID-19. This will be streamed live at CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca.

