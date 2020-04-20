REGINA -- As temperatures continue to rise as spring arrives in Saskatchewan, health officials are reminding people to keep their distance outdoors.

As people head out to enjoy the warmer weather, the province says it’s important to maintain proper physical distancing from people outside of your household.

Public health measures include staying at least two metres away from others, avoiding shared spaces, keeping children away from group settings and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds when you return home.

“(We need to) maintain these key measures that have served us so well,” Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab said at the province’s daily update on Monday.

He said it's OK to go for solitary walks and enjoy the outdoors as long as people maintain proper distance.

Provincial parks remain closed during the pandemic.

Residents should check with local municipalities about other public spaces. Saskatoon and Regina have closed playgrounds to prevent contact with equipment and other surfaces.

Shahab said it’s important to maintain diligent about shared surfaces, including buttons at cross walks.