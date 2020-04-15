REGINA -- Saskatchewan has three new cases of COVID-19 bringing the total to 304, with 95 cases considered active, the province announced on Tuesday.

Eighteen more people have recovered from the virus, bringing the provincial total to 205.

There are eight people receiving inpatient care. Of the total cases in the province, 147 are located in Saskatoon, 67 in Regina, 58 in the north, 15 in the south, 10 in the central region and seven in the far north.

131 cases are considered travel related, 122 are a result of community contact, 30 cases are not associated with a known exposure and 21 are still under investigation.

A total of 34 cases have been confirmed in healthcare employees.

The highest number of cases continues to be in people aged 20 to 44 with 130 cases, 101 in people 45 to 64, 51 in people over 65 and 22 in people under 19.

53 per cent of cases are men and 47 per cent are women. There have been four deaths in the province. To date, Saskatchewan has conducted 20,907 tests.

