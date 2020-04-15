REGINA -- Saskatchewan’s state of emergency has been extended for another two weeks.

Premier Scott Moe made the announcement at the province’s daily update on Wednesday.

The state of emergency was originally called on March 18. Moe extended it for two more weeks on April 1.

“We must not be complacent,” Moe said. “We must remain vigilant because lives in our community and lives in our province depend on it.”

Moe also spoke about the possibility of lifting some restrictions in the province in the coming weeks.

However, he said public health orders limiting unnecessary travel, mandatory self-isolation after international travel and restrictions on large gatherings will remain in place.

“We will not be removing those restrictions in the foreseeable future,” Moe said.

The premier also said the province will continue to limit visitors to long-term care facilities to protect vulnerable populations.