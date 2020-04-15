REGINA -- A Regina McDonald’s is closed for cleaning after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee, who works at 4910 Gordon Rd., reported testing positive on Tuesday.

They worked their last shift on April 12. All other employees who were in contact with the person have been asked to self-isolate.

The location will close for cleaning, and will reopen once permitted by public health officials.

"For any guests who may have visited the restaurant on April 12, please take directions from the local public health experts by visiting their website," McDonald's Canada said in a statement.

The province's next update is scheduled to take place at 2:30 p.m., and will be streamed live at CTVNewsRegina.ca