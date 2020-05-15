REGINA -- The province of Saskatchewan is reporting eight new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the province’s total number of cases to 590.

The new cases are all in the far north, the province said in a news release. Five cases are in La Loche and three are in Beauval. There are 176 active cases in Saskatchewan.

Another 10 people have recovered from the virus, for a provincial total of 408 recoveries.

There are currently nine people in hospital in Saskatchewan. There are six people receiving inpatient care —three in Saskatoon, two in Regina and in the north. There are also three people in the ICU in Saskatoon.

In a news release, the province says hospitalizations are “attributed to the location of the hospitalization, not the patient’s residence.”

There are 218 total cases in the far north, 163 cases in Saskatoon, 106 in the north, 76 in Regina, 15 in the south and 12 in the central region.

Active cases break down into 147 in the far north, 18 in the north, nine in Saskatoon, one each in Regina and the central region and no active cases in the south.

The province says there are 139 cases connected to travelling, 304 from community contacts, 68 have no known exposure and 79 are currently under investigation.

There are 83 cases in people under 19, 209 cases in people between 20 and 39, 181 between 40 and 59, 99 between 60 and 79 and 18 over the age of 80.

The cases are 51 per cent male and 49 per cent female.

Six people have died from COVID-19 complications in the province.

To date, Saskatchewan has performed 39,233 COVID-19 tests.

The province also released an updated COVID-19 website on Friday, where residents can find information on case numbers, testing and recoveries in each region.