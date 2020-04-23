REGINA -- v class="polopoly_embed" data-attribute="embed_code"> The province of Saskatchewan is reporting five new COVID-19 cases and nine new recoveries as of Thursday.

One new case is a presumptive positive while the others are confirmed.

Saskatchewan has a total of 331 COVID-19 cases. Of those cases, 57 are considered active. There have been 270 recoveries in Saskatchewan so far.

There are currently six people in hospital in Saskatchewan. One person is in the ICU and the other five are receiving acute care.

There are 150 cases in Saskatoon, 71 in Regina, 62 in the north, 22 cases in the far north, 15 in the south and 11 in the central region. Four of Thursday’s five new cases are in the far north. The region was reporting 18 cases on Wednesday.

The province says 136 cases are linked to travel, 142 are from contacts or mass gatherings, 33 have no known exposure and 20 are still under investigation.

Of the 331 cases, 26 are in people under 19, 117 are in the 20-39 range, 113 are the 40 to 59 range, 65 are in the 60 to 79 range and 10 people are above the age of 80. The cases are 51 per cent male and 49 per cent female.

Four people have died from COVID-19 complications so far.

To date, the province has performed 25,872 COVID-19 tests. The province has a testing rate of 21,895 tests per million population, exceeding the national rate of 16,155 tests per million population.

Premier Scott Moe cited the high rate of per capita testing as part of why Saskatchewan felt confident in announcing its plan to re-open the economy on Thursday.

The first of five phases is scheduled to begin on May 4.