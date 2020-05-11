REGINA -- The province of Saskatchewan is reporting four new COVID-19 cases and 14 recoveries on Monday.

All of the new cases are in the La Loche area, according to a press release.

There are a total of 568 cases in Saskatchewan. Of those, 199 are considered active.

The province now sits at 363 total recoveries after 14 more announced on Monday. This is the first time in 13 days the province has announced more recoveries than new cases.

There are 11 people in hospital, including three in the ICU in Saskatoon. The remaining eight patients are receiving inpatient care — five in the north and three in Saskatoon.

The far north continues to have the most cases at 197, and the most active cases at 151. The number of active cases in the area has dropped by five since Sunday.

The north has 105 total cases, with 33 active.

Dr. Saqib Shahab said on Monday that the effective reproductive number reported by the SHA last week was higher than what was previously seen, due to the outbreak in the far north. Shahab said he believes the effective reproductive number in the far north to be around 2.0. The rest of the province remains around 0.74, meaning the average infected person in Saskatchewan will infect fewer than one person.

Saskatoon has 163 total cases, Regina has 76, the south has 15 and the central region has 12.

As for active cases, Saskatoon has 13, Regina and the central region each have one and the south has no active cases.

Phase two of reopening on-schedule for Lloydminster

The province says Lloydminster will join the rest of the province for phase two of the Re-Open Saskatchewan Plan on May 19.

Phase one was delayed by a week due to an outbreak at the hospital.

“All workplaces must be prepared to operate safely for customers and their employees, and take the proper preventative measures,” the province said in a news release.

COVID-19 cases in Sask.

The province says 138 cases are linked to travel, 288 are from community contacts, 66 have no known exposure and 76 are currently under investigation.

There have been 48 cases in health-care workers, but not all of those infections were related to working in the health care field.

The province says 79 cases are in people under 19, 200 cases are between 20 and 39, 176 are between 40 and 59, 96 are between 60 and 79, and 17 are over the age of 80.

The cases are split evenly between men and women.

So far, six people have died from COVID-19 complications in Saskatchewan.

To date, the province has performed 37,439 COVID-19 tests.

Saskatchewan officials will provide a live update on COVID-19 cases at 2:30 p.m., which will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca.