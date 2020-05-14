REGINA -- Saskatchewan has confirmed five more COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total to 582.

In a release Thursday, the province said four of the new cases are in the La Loche area and one is in the Regina region.

Saskatchewan Health officials will update the province with the latest COVID-19 information at 2:30 p.m. The update will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca.

Currently 178 cases are considered active. There are 10 people in hospital.

Forty-eight of Saskatchewan cases are in healthcare workers.

In the far north there have been 210 reported cases, 163 in Saskatoon, 106 in the north, 76 in Regina, 15 in the south, 12 in the central region.

Eighty-one cases involve people 19 years old or younger, the remainder of cases are in adults 20 to 39 (205), 40 to 59 (180), 60 to 79 (98) and over 80 (18).

There have been six deaths to date.

The province has tested 38,728 people, and plans to ramp up testing in the near future.