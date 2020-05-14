REGINA -- Public health is investigating a COVID-19 case at Regina’s Pasqua Hospital, according to Dr. Saqib Shahab.

The province’s chief medical health officer made a public service announcement about the hospital in Thursday’s daily update.

However, he said it’s not considered an outbreak at this time.

“There’s no evidence of any transmission,” Shahab said.

Shahab said later on in the provincial update that the test will be reconfirmed since it was a “weak positive.” However, contact tracing is underway.

“An outbreak would only be considered if there was evidence of further transmission in the hospital,” Shahab said.

It would also be considered an outbreak if there was transmission outside the household.

The SHA added it’s not confirmed the person was exposed to the virus in the hospital. Health officials are looking into the housing unit the person was living in, along with Pasqua Hospital, to determine transmission.

Shahab said it’s a similar situation to Victoria Hospital in Prince Albert, where there was no further transmission from an outbreak declared on May 1.

The person at Pasqua Hospital who tested positive was living at an independent-living facility before they were admitted to the hospital.

There are 20 potential close contacts at the hospital who will be assessed further, Shahab said. Any contacts in the hospital and the independent-living facility will be tested, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

Shahab said the list of contacts will likely “come down very quickly” since most health-care workers would be wearing masks.

Regina dropped to no active cases on Tuesday. There have been 76 total cases in the city. With the new case on Thursday, one COVID-19 case is considered active in Regina.