REGINA -- Saskatchewan has confirmed four new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the province’s total number of cases to 577.

All of the new cases are in the La Loche area in Saskatchewan’s far north.

The province says one case reported in Regina has been reassigned to the north.

As of Tuesday, Regina had no active COVID-19 cases.

Of the 577 cases in Saskatchewan, 186 are considered active. The province is also reporting 11 more recoveries, for a provincial total of 385.

There are 10 people currently in hospital, including three in the ICU.

The province is reporting 206 cases in the far north, 163 in Saskatoon, 106 in the north, 75 in Regina, 15 in the south and 12 in the central region.

The far north also has the most active cases at 149. There are 25 active cases in the north and 11 active cases in Saskatoon. The central region has one active case. Regina and southern Saskatchewan both currently have no active cases.

Premier Scott Moe said the virus is spreading slower, and the situation in the far north appears to be improving. However, the SHA still plans to visit 200 households in La Loche over the next week for testing.

Moe said there have been nearly no new cases outside of the far north recently.

“We are in a very crucial moment,” he said.

Moe explained that with more people out and about it's important that everyone keeps up the physical distancing measures that have been working so far.

Of the cases in Saskatchewan, 139 are related to travel, 297 are community contacts, 65 have no known exposure and 76 are under investigation.

There are 79 cases in people under the age of 19, 204 cases between 20 and 39, 179 between 40 and 59, 98 between 60 and 79 and 17 people over the age of 80. The cases are half male and half female.

So far, six people have died from COVID-19 complications in Saskatchewan.

To date, 38,157 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province.

Sask. 2020 budget

Moe said Minster of Finance Donna Haurpauer plans to table a new fiscal report in June, in lieu of tabling a formal provincial budget.