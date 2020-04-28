REGINA -- One new COVID-19 case has been reported in Saskatchewan, according to a release from the province.

The newest case, confirmed in the Regina area, brings the provincial total to 366.

Three more people have also recovered from the virus, adding to a total 291 recoveries.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority will provide an update Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. It will be streamed live at CTVNewsRegina.ca. and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca.

This is a breaking news update. Details will be added as more information becomes available.