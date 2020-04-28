One new COVID-19 case reported in Sask., three more people recovered
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP)
REGINA -- One new COVID-19 case has been reported in Saskatchewan, according to a release from the province.
The newest case, confirmed in the Regina area, brings the provincial total to 366.
Three more people have also recovered from the virus, adding to a total 291 recoveries.
The Saskatchewan Health Authority will provide an update Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. It will be streamed live at CTVNewsRegina.ca. and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca.
This is a breaking news update. Details will be added as more information becomes available.