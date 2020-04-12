REGINA -- The province of Saskatchewan announced nine new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, and 17 new recoveries.

Seven of the new cases are confirmed, two are presumptive. The government says the presumptive cases are due to more testing machines being added in the province.

“The first 10 positive specimens identified by the new machine must be considered presumptive positives and require confirmation using RRPL’s existing machine,” the province said in a news release.

Meadow Lake has begun testing and these cases are considered presumptive positives for now.

There are seven people with COVID-19 in Saskatchewan receiving inpatient hospital treatment. No one is in the ICU.

Of the total 296 confirmed cases, 130 are considered active and 164 people have recovered.

Thirty-two healthcare providers have the virus.

Saskatoon has the most cases with 147, 63 are in Regina, 56 in the north, 15 in the south, 10 in the central region and seven in the far north.

Fifty-three per cent of cases are men and 47 per cent are women.

Twenty cases are in people under the age of 19, 129 are 20 to 44 years old, 99 cases are in people 45 to 64 and 50 are over 65.

As of Sunday, the province has tested 19,276 people.