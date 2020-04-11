REGINA -- Saskatchewan now has more recoveries from the COVID-19 virus than active cases, according to the province.

As of Saturday, 147 people have recovered from the virus while 138 cases are considered active.

“That ensures that we are not only keeping the curve flat, but we may be confident at some point in saying that we are at the other end of our very low curve,” said Dr. Saqib Shahab, Saskatchewan’s Chief Medical Health Officer.

Saskatchewan joins British Columbia, PEI, New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador in having more recoveries than active cases.

While it is a positive trend in the province’s curve, Shahab is still preaching extreme caution.

“This is maybe too early still to let our guard down," said Shahab. “We have to be extremely cautious, I think we have to learn from the experience of other provinces in Canada and other parts of the world like Europe and the United States.”

Shahab said Saskatchewan has been fortunate to avoid major outbreaks in places where people have underlying health issues, like long-term care facilities, as those centres account for a majority of cases in other provinces.

There are currently 289 total COVID-19 cases in the province.