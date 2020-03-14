REGINA -- Four new presumptive cases of COVID-19 have been detected in Saskatchewan, bringing the total to six within the province.

The government confirmed the four new cases in a press release on Saturday evening.

Of the four cases, three were recorded in Regina while the fourth was identified in northern Saskatchewan.

Saskatchewan's Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab will address the newest cases at a press conference on Sunday at 11 a.m. CT. The press conference will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca.

Two of the presumptive cases are two people in their 40s living in the same household in Regina. One recently travelled to Vancouver for a dental conference where one of the attendees was confirmed to have COVID-19. The pair was tested on Friday and are self-isolating while they recover.

The third person tested in Regina is in their 20s and has a history of travel to Tennessee. They are also self-isolating.

The fourth case from Northern Saskatchewan is a health care worker in their 30s, with a history of travel to Nigeria and Germany, as well as Alberta. This person is recovering in northern Saskatchewan.

Public Health officials are following up with anyone who had close contact with any of these cases who may be at risk of developing COVID-19.

The second presumptive case of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan was confirmed on Friday.

Gatherings in the province of over 250 people were also banned on Friday in an effort to limit the spread of the virus.

Concerns over the virus have prompted the suspension of classes at the University of Saskatchewan and University of Regina.

At a press conference Saturday, the SHA said there were no plans at that time to close public schools.

“With respect to school closures, because of what is happening in other parts of the country that’s obviously something that were thinking about,” said Dr. Julie Kryzanowski. “It’s not a plan at this time but it is something that we are thinking about and making plans for, if and when it becomes necessary in the province.”

There are currently COVID-19 testing centres in Regina and Saskatoon, with a third in Prince Albert opening on Monday. These testing centres are for referral only and not for walk in patients.

The government is also instating new rules for residents who have returned to Saskatchewan after travelling internationally.

All travellers returning from any international destination, including the United States, need to self-isolate and monitor their condition for 14 days after their return. Travellers returning from within Canada are also advised to self-monitor for 14 days upon their return.

The government also said anyone who has travelled outside the province in the past 14 days should not visit hospitals or long-term care facilities.