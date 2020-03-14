REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is implementing visitor restrictions in facilities effective immediately.

Visitors for patients in critical care or high acuity units will be restricted to one at a time, unless there are extenuating circumstances.

All gatherings in SHA facilities are also now on hold.

Any services provided by community volunteers who are 65 or older have been suspended as well.

Visitors are being asked to delay their visits to these facilities if they have any respiratory, gastric or flu-like symptoms, or if they have travelled outside the province in the last 14 days.

These restrictions apply to all SHA-operated hospitals, clinics and community and continuing care facilities, due to the heightened risk of contracting COVID-19 for residents and patients.

Saskatchewan is now up to six total presumptive cases of COVID-19, with four new cases added Saturday evening.

More information can be found on the SHA website.