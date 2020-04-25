REGINA -- Saskatchewan is reporting eight new COVID-19 cases in the province, according to a release from the government.

The province is up to 349 total cases, including 57 that are considered active.

Eight more people have also recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 288.

There are also currently four people in hospital related to COVID-19. Two are in inpatient care while the remaining two are in intensive care.

Of the 349 cases, 138 are related to travel, 146 are contacts or linked to mass gatherings, 34 have no known exposures and 31 are under investigation.

The Saskatoon area continues to lead the province with 150 cases, followed by 73 in Regina, 65 in the north, 15 from the south, 11 from the central region and 35 from the far north.

On Friday, the province restricted non-essential travel to northern Saskatchewan, in order to limit the spread of the virus. The government declared an “outbreak situation” in La Loche on April 17.

Seven of eight new cases are in the far north and the region accounts for 32 of the province's active cases while the rest of Saskatchewan has 25.

Currently people aged 20 to 39 are the most affected by the virus, accounting for 125 cases. Currently 188 cases are in the 40 to 59 age range, 66 are in the 60 to 79 age range, 11 are in the 80-plus age range while 29 cases are in people 19 or younger.

Men make up 51 per cent of cases while women make up 49 per cent.

There have been four deaths related to COVID-19 in the province.

To date there have been 27,323 COVID-19 tests performed in Saskatchewan.