REGINA -- There are seven new COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan on Friday, bringing the total to 285, according to a release from the province.

Of the 285 reported cases, 146 are currently considered active. Travel accounts for 123 cases, 103 are through contacts or linked to mass gatherings, 22 have no known exposure and 26 are currently under investigation by local health officials.

One of the new cases is listed as presumptive due to an indeterminate test. It is being sent to the National Microbiology Laboratory for further tests.

Twenty-one more people have recovered from the virus, reaching 136 recoveries.

Eight people remain in hospital in the province due to COVID-19 complications.

Saskatoon continues to lead the province in total case numbers with 142. The Regina area accounts for 60 cases along with 52 from the north, 15 from the south, 10 from the central region and six from the far north.

People aged 20 to 44 currently make up the majority of cases with 124. The 45 to 64 age range accounts for 96 cases, 48 are in people 65-years or older and 17 cases involve people 19-years-old or younger.

Men make up 54 per cent of cases and women make up 46.

Thirty cases are linked to health care workers, but the source of the infections may not be health care related in all situations.

As of Friday, 17,634 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan at the Roy Romanow Provincial Laboratory in Regina.

Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 related deaths remain at three total.

The Government of Saskatchewan announced it will not be holding press conference updates on Friday, Saturday or Sunday, unless unforeseen changes arise.