REGINA -- For the second time this week, the province of Saskatchewan is only reporting one new COVID-19 case.

The new case brings the provincial total to 305 cases as of Thursday. Eighty-two cases are active.

Saskatchewan is also reporting 14 new recoveries, for 219 total recoveries in the province.

There are seven people in hospital. No one is in the ICU.

Case numbers have been low all week. Saskatchewan announced two new cases on Monday, one case on Tuesday and three new cases Wednesday. Health officials have also announced more new recoveries than new cases every day this week.

Premier Scott Moe said Monday that if case numbers remain low, he will release a plan to re-open the province’s economy next week.

However, he said Wednesday that certain guidelines like limiting unnecessary travel, self-isolating after international travel and limiting large gatherings will likely remain in place for a while.

Moe also extended the province’s state of emergency for another two weeks on Wednesday. The state of emergency was declared on March 18.

The province says 34 of the cases are in health-care workers, but said the source of infection may not be related to their work in the health-care field. The province’s chief medical health officer says at least 11 of those reported cases were from a curling bonspiel in Alberta.

Breaking down the COVID-19 cases by location, 147 are in Saskatoon, 68 are in Regina, 58 are in the north, 15 in the south, 10 in the central region and seven in the far north.

There are 22 cases in people under 19, 131 cases between 20 and 44, 101 between 45 and 64 and 51 cases in people 65 or older. The cases are 52 per cent male and 48 per cent female.

To date, Saskatchewan has performed 21,569 COVID-19 tests. The province has the second-highest testing rate per capita in the country. Moe says he hopes to reach 1,500 tests a day by the end of the month.

The province also said Thursday that anyone who needs emergency or non-urgent medical care during the pandemic should still seek treatment. Emergency rooms and family doctors are still operating in Saskatchewan. Most offices have video and phone consultations available for non-emergent services.