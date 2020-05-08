REGINA -- The province of Saskatchewan says there are 13 new COVID-19 cases as of Friday.

The province sits at 544 total cases.

There are 19 people in hospital, the most the province has had at one time to date. Fifteen people are receiving acute care and four are in the ICU.

Twelve of the province’s new cases are in the La Loche area in the north. The other case is in the north.

There are 203 active cases in the province.

Six more people have recovered, for a provincial total of 335 recoveries.

The far north has the most cases at 179. There are 163 total cases in Saskatoon, 100 in the north, 76 in Regina, 15 in the south and 11 in the central region.

The far north has 148 active cases, the most in the province. The north sits in second with 38 active cases. Saskatoon has 15 active cases and Regina has two. The south and central regions have no active cases.

There have been 44 cases reported in health-care workers in the province, although not all of those infections were from working in the health care field.

Of the province’s 544 cases, 138 are related to travel, 260 are from community contacts, 50 have no known exposure and 90 are under investigation.

There are 72 cases in people under the age of 19, 192 cases in people between 20 and 39, 171 between 40 and 59, 93 between 60 and 79 and 16 people over the age of 80.

There have been six deaths related to COVID-19 in Saskatchewan.

To date, 35,176 people have been tested for the virus.