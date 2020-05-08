REGINA -- The Saskatchewan government has added more updates to its plan to reopen the economy after starting phase one on Monday.

Economic restrictions are lifting in five phases. The first phase began on May 4, allowing for medical services to operate again with strict guidelines on physical distancing and personal protective equipment (PPE).

On Friday afternoon, the province said it had provided further updates to the plan.

Premier Scott Moe said the changes come after suggestions from Saskatchewan residents.

“These are suggestions often that have come from individuals that are utilizing the business services,” he said at the province’s daily update on Friday.

He also said the updates are the result of rethinking the plan.

“They may just have been things that we have not had the time to think about as we’ve gone through the initial framework of Re-Open Saskatchewan,” he said.

The premier added the plan represents a new normal guided by public health and safety.

Farmers’ and public markets

Farmers’ markets can operate as long as customers are able to maintain proper physical distancing starting on May 19.

There will need to be limits on the number of people in each area. There will be facilities for people to wash their hands or use sanitizer.

There will also be increased cleaning and disinfecting for all areas.

Markets should limit entry to make sure people can maintain proper physical distancing and areas should be cordoned off to control movement.

There should also be limits on entrances and exits to control the number of customers. Line ups will need to be managed to maintain two metres of physical distancing.

Booths will need to have extra space between them. Food vendors can offer takeout service. Food areas should be in one area to limit traffic volume.

There shouldn’t be any public seating areas.

Markets are only allowed to sell food from carts and trucks if they are considered an essential service or allowable business. Vendors can also sell pre-packaged liquor.

Vendors can sell liquor, takeaway meals, edible plants and seedlings. However, they can’t offer self-serve bulk foods.

Sellers should pre-package food if possible and store open food away from customers to be packaged when it’s sold.

Customers can’t bring their own containers.

People won’t be able to sample any food products or order alcohol by the glass. Markets also need to cancel events promoting gatherings like demonstrations, live music or kids play areas.

Customers aren’t allowed to eat in the market and will need to take their products home.

Anyone who is feeling sick shouldn’t come to a market. Vendors should self-monitor for symptoms as well.

Sellers are encouraged to take payment through cards instead of cash.

If washrooms are available, they will need to be cleaned regularly.

Thrift and secondhand clothing stores

Thrift stores can open for business in phase two of the plan, according to Friday’s updated plan.

Retailers are encouraged to launder secondhand items and dry them on the hottest setting.

If items can’t be washed, they should be stored in a separate bin for at least 72 hours before they’re added to the sales floor.

Drive-in theatre guidelines

Friday’s update includes guidelines for the province’s drive-in theatres.

The province says anyone at the theatres should maintain proper physical distancing at all times and vehicles should be at least five metres apart. People need to be in the same household if they are sharing a vehicle.

Any equipment used by the public needs to be sanitized, the updated plan says.

Washrooms will be open but with certain limitations to maintain proper physical distancing. They also need to be cleaned frequently throughout the movie.

Food will be available for contactless pick-up or delivery. Common items will need to be cleaned and sanitized regularly.

Employees and customers should stay home if they’re sick.

Golf courses

Golf courses will open for business in Saskatchewan on May 15.

In the updated plan released on Friday, tee times will need to be 12 minutes apart. The previous plan said tee times had to be 20 minutes apart.

A maximum of four players can play together, the update says.

Driving ranges and putting greens can open on May 15 as long as golfers can maintain proper physical distancing. Range balls need to be cleaned and disinfected between customers.

Group lessons and tournaments are still prohibited, but Friday’s update says one-on-one lessons and league play can occur.

Boating

Boating launches were available at the beginning of phase one.

The province had limited boat passengers to members of the same household, but said Friday that people could be from different households.

Guidelines for PPE

The latest version of the Re-Open Saskatchewan Plan says Saskatchewan Health Authority Employees need to wear masks if they come into direct and indirect contact with patients in clinical care areas. However, they aren’t required in common areas of health care facilities, like hallways or waiting areas, unless people are symptomatic.

Drive-in and remote worship

Last week, the province provided an update to its plan that said religious groups can offer online services or drive-in services.

On Friday, the province added more details on what’s allowed for drive-in worship.

People are encouraged to stay in their vehicles as much as possible and can only be in the same vehicle if they are from the same household.

General guidelines

The province says gatherings are still capped at 10 people and residents should maintain two metres of physical distancing.

People should also limit unnecessary travel and stay home if they’re sick.

Read the updated plan here: