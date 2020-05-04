REGINA -- The province of Saskatchewan announced 34 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

It’s the largest single-day jump in cases to date. Previously, the province's largest single-day increase was 30 cases reported on March 28.

There are 29 new cases in the far north, four in the north and one in Saskatoon.

The province says Monday’s total includes local presumptive cases from May 2. Those cases hadn’t yet been reported in the province’s total cases.

There are currently 11 people in hospital. Seven people — two in the north and five in Saskatoon — are receiving in-patient care. There are three people in the ICU in Saskatoon and one in the ICU in the north region.

Saskatchewan now has 467 cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 154 are active.

Two more people have recovered, bringing the province’s total to 307.

There are 162 cases in Saskatoon, 110 in the far north, 93 in the north, 76 in Regina, 15 in the south and 11 in the central region.

The far north has the most active cases at 97. The north region has 35 active cases.

The province says 138 cases are from travel, 182 are from community contacts including mass gatherings, 40 have no known exposures and 107 are currently under investigation.

First phase of reopening the economy

The first phase of Saskatchewan’s plan to reopen the province began on Monday.

Residents can now access medical services like chiropractors, dentists and optometrists.

The plan also has information on parks and campgrounds, boat launches and fishing. Camping reservations opened on Monday for June camping dates.

Golf courses can open on May 15 under specific guidelines.

The public health order remains in place that caps gatherings at 10 people. Residents should also maintain two metres of physical distance between themselves and people who don’t live in their household.

Phase one is delayed in Lloydminster and La Loche as they manage outbreaks in the area.

COVID-19 cases

Saskatchewan is reporting a total of 43 cases in health-care workers, but said they may not have been infected on the job.

The are 51 cases in people under the age of 19, 167 in the 20 to 39 range, 152 in the 40 to 50 range, 82 in the 60 to 79 range and 15 people over the age of 80.

For the first time, the province is reporting more infections in women than men. The cases are 49 per cent male and 51 per cent female.

So far, six people have died from COVID-19 complications in Saskatchewan.

The province has performed 32,334 COVID-19 tests to date.

Premier Scott Moe and Dr. Saqib Shahab will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. That will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca.