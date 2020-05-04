REGINA -- Saskatchewan will reopen some non-essential services on Monday, as the first phase of the Reopen Saskatchewan plan begins.

The plan takes a multi-phase approach to restarting the province's economy. Public health measures and travel restrictions within the province remain in place.

Here’s what phase one will look like in Saskatchewan:

The first phase of the plan will reopen medical services that have been restricted under the public health order.

The province will also allow low-risk outdoor recreational activities, like fishing and boating, golf courses and campgrounds on fixed dates throughout the coming months. Public and private gatherings will still be capped at a maximum of 10 people.

As of Monday, Saskatchewan residents will be able to access dentistry, optometry, physical therapy, occupational therapy and chiropractic treatment. Health-care providers will need to follow precautionary measures if physical distancing isn’t possible.

However, the province says the re-opening plan doesn’t include services offered by the Saskatchewan Health Authority. Resuming elective surgeries, diagnostics and other non-essential services will be considered separately from the plan announced on Thursday.

Fishing and boat launches will open May 4, golf courses on May 15 and campgrounds on June 1. Physical distancing measures will remain in place.

The province released an updated version of its five-phase plan last week, which included new guidelines for golf courses.

Golf courses can open on May 15, but will come with strict guidelines and cleaning procedures. The province originally said golf club rentals wouldn’t be allowed, but on Friday updated their plan to allow rentals of golf clubs and pull carts as long as they are disinfected between each use.

Pro shops can start offering services on May 19.