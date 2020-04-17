REGINA -- Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer says staff and residents have tested positive for COVID-19 at care homes in Regina and in northern Saskatchewan.

Dr. Saqib Shahab said Friday that two staff members at an Eden Care facility in Regina have tested positive for the virus. Three residents with symptoms are also under investigation.

Shahab also said a staff member at a long-term care facility in La Loche tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Three cases, including non-household contacts and one care home resident, have also been confirmed in the area.

Shahab described the cases as an “outbreak situation.”

The province announced Friday that care home workers would be limited to one facility starting on April 28.

“These two examples really emphasize all the steps that are being taken today, in terms of updating the public health order,” said Shahab.

“We hope that these additional measures will continue to minimize ongoing risk, in not just these two impacted facilities, but all long term care facilities, personal care homes and assisted living facilities in Saskatchewan."