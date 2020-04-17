REGINA -- Saskatchewan’s public health order has been updated with new precautions and restrictions to protect vulnerable senior citizens.

As of April 28, workers in long-term care and personal care homes can only work in one facility. However, individual care homes can seek approval from the province to allow staff to work in more than one facility if they cannot adequately staff facilities.

“We need to emphasize protecting the most vulnerable, that includes residents in long term care facilities, personal care homes and assisted living facilities,” said Dr. Saqib Shahab, Saskatchewan's Chief Medical Health Officer.

Staff members in long-term care, personal care homes and affiliate care homes are now required to undergo health screening before entering facilities, including temperature checks. Workers at these facilities will must also wear, at minimum, a procedural/surgical mask.

Additional personal protective equipment may be required to perform certain care procedures.

These screening and protective equipment measures also apply to staff at the Saskatchewan Cancer Agency.

Visitor restrictions remain in effect at care homes, hospitals and group homes.

The province confirmed Friday, that staff and residents tested positive for COVID-19 at care homes in Regina and La Loche.