REGINA -- Saskatchewan is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the province’s total number of cases to 307.

One of the new cases is confirmed and the other is presumptive positive.

Of those 307 cases, 75 are considered active.

Nine more people have recovered, for a total of 228 recoveries.

There are currently six people in hospital. One is in the ICU, the province says, and the rest are receiving acute care.

On Friday, the province slightly changed how it’s reporting age data to “more closely align with national data.” Twenty-three cases are in people under 19, 110 cases are in people aged 20 to 39, 105 are people between 40 and 59, 62 are between 60 and 79 and seven people are over the age of 80. The cases 52 per cent male and 48 per cent female.

The province says 133 COVID-19 cases are related to travel, 129 are due to close contacts or mass gatherings, 29 have no known exposure and 16 cases are still being investigated.

There are 35 reported cases in health-care workers, but the province says the infections aren’t necessarily related to working in the healthcare field.

There are 147 cases in Saskatoon, 69 in Regina, 58 in the north, 15 in the south, 10 in the central region and eight in the far north.

To date, Saskatchewan has performed 22,207 tests performed in the province.

There have been four deaths related to COVID-19 in Saskatchewan.

Health officials are expected to speak in Regina at 2:30 p.m. Friday. That press conference will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca.

This is a breaking news update. More details will be added as they become available.