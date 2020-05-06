REGINA -- Saskatchewan has surpassed 500 COVID-19 cases after announcing 25 new cases on Wednesday.

The province now sits at 512 cases. Of those cases, 194 are considered active.

Two more people have recovered have recovered from the virus, for a provincial total of 312.

According to the province, 22 of the new cases are in La Loche. There are two other new cases in the far north and one in Saskatoon.

The far north has the most active cases in the province with 138. The north has 36 active cases.

There are currently 13 people in hospital — three receiving inpatient care and four in the ICU.

There are a total of 163 cases in Saskatoon, 152 in the far north, 95 in the north, 76 in Regina, 15 in the south and 11 in the central region.

There are 17 active cases in Saskatoon and three in Regina. Both the south and central regions have no active cases.

Outbreak at Meadow Lake Hospital

The Saskatchewan Health Authority declared an outbreak at the Meadow Lake Hospital due to a confirmed case in a staff member. The case is linked to community transmission.

No patients have shown any COVID-19 symptoms.

Changes to northern travel restrictions

The province says Stony Rapids and La Ronge are now included in a public health order restricting non-essential travel to northern Saskatchewan.

The province says the order is in place to ensure only essential travellers are in the north to try and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

COVID-19 cases in Sask.

There are 139 cases from travelling, 204 from community contacts, 45 with no known exposure and 124 currently under investigation.

Sixty-six cases are in people under the age of 19. There are also 182 cases in people between the age of 20 and 39, 159 between 40 and 59, 90 between 60 and 79 and 15 over the age of 80.

The cases are half men and half women.

Six people have died so far in Saskatchewan from COVID-19.

To date, the province has performed 33,591 COVID-19 tests.

The Government of Saskatchewan will be updating the province on the latest COVID-19 information at 2:30 p.m. The press conference will be streamed live on ctvnewsregina.ca and ctvnewssaskatoon.ca.