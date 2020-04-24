REGINA -- Saskatchewan announced 10 new COVID-19 cases and 10 new recoveries on Friday.

It’s the highest number of new cases April 8, when the province announced 11 new cases.

One of the new cases is a presumptive positive, while the rest are confirmed.

Of the 341 cases in the province, 57 are considered active. Saskatchewan has recorded 280 recoveries so far.

Health officials say five people are in hospital, including two in the ICU. The other three are receiving acute care.

The province says 136 cases are related to travel, 145 are from contacts or mass gatherings, 34 have no known exposure and 26 are currently under investigation.

There are 150 cases in Saskatoon, 73 in Regina, 64 in the north, 28 in the far north, 15 in the south and 11 in the central region.

The far north has the highest number of active cases at 25 cases. Saskatoon has the second-highest number at 13 active cases. Premier Scott Moe said those case numbers are linked to an "outbreak" situation in La Loche.

In the past week, 23 of Saskatchewan’s 28 new COVID-19 cases have been in the north or far north.

The age ranges are broken down into 26 under 19, 121 between 20 and 39, 117 between 40 and 59, 66 between 60 and 79 and 11 people over the age of 80. The cases are 51 per cent male and 49 per cent female.

There have been four deaths in Saskatchewan related to COVID-19 so far.

To date, the province has performed 26,586 COVID-19 tests.

Health officials say gatherings are still limited to 10 people, but one or two close families or friends can form an “extended household group.”

On Thursday, Dr. Saqib Shahab said people can form "virtual households" to spend time with others in a safe way.

The province says the group needs to stay consistent and people shouldn’t visit different families or friends each day.

Health officials also say people should consider if anyone in their household or group has chronic health conditions that may put them at greater risk.

Anyone who is sick should still stay home and people should maintain proper physical distancing whenever possible.

Premier Scott Moe and Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab will speak at a press conference at 3 p.m. That will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca.

This is a breaking news update. More information will be added as it becomes available.