REGINA -- The Saskatchewan RCMP have laid one charge relating to the province’s COVID-19 Public Health Order.

RCMP also received 436 calls related to COVID-19 between March 20 and March 30.

Among those calls, 180 were for service relating to the province’s Public Health Order that came into effect on March 26.

The Government of Saskatchewan made it law that anyone returning from international travel must self-isolate for 14 days. The order also limits indoor and outdoor gatherings to a maximum of 10 people.

RCMP have responded to 57 complaints about social gatherings over 10 people that resulted in seven warnings issued and one charge laid. 110 complaints about people failing to self-isolate when they were required to resulted in 27 warnings.

Three warnings were also issued to businesses not complying with the Public Health Order.

The RCMP said the majority of calls relating to COVID-19 were resolved through educating people about the Public Health Order and its potential consequences.