REGINA -- The province of Saskatchewan has announced it will only release a "scaled back" version of its 2020 spending plan, delaying its full budget, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The budget estimates will contain spending increases in most areas, including a significant increase in health funding,” Finance Minister Donna Harpauer said. “It includes a significant lift to the Saskatchewan Health Authority, which funds the doctors, nurses and other health professionals who are on the front line of the fight against COVID-19.”

She said the government is “taking the unusual step of tabling spending estimates without the revenue forecasts.”

Harpauer will not table revenue forecasts on Wednesday, as they will no longer be accurate.

