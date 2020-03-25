These flights with Sask. passengers have confirmed cases of COVID-19
REGINA -- The province of Saskatchewan has identified more than a dozen flights with confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Last Friday, Premier Scott Moe said anyone travelling outside of the country is required by law to self-isolate for 14 days upon returning to the province.
The list provided by the province identifies seats and rows affected by COVID-19 in some cases.
As of March 25, Saskatchewan listed these flights:
- Sunwing WG 0217 from Puerto Plata and Cunagua to Saskatoon on March 19, 2020, Rows 9-12
- WestJet WS 0600 from Calgary to Saskatoon on March 18, 2020, Rows 18-24
- WestJet WS 3380 from Calgary to Saskatoon on March 18, 2020, Rows 17-20
- Air Canada AC 1119 from Toronto to Regina on March 17, 2020, Rows 1-17
- WestJet WS 3300 from Calgary to Regina on March 16, 2020, No seat information available
- WestJet WS 3372 from Calgary to Saskatoon on March 15, 2020, No seat information available
- WestJet WS 3238 from Edmonton to Calgary on March 15, 2020, No seat information available
- WestJet WS 3300 from Calgary to Regina on March 14, 2020, Rows 14-20
- WestJet WS 3268 from Edmonton to Regina on March 14, 2020, Rows 5-11
- WestJet WS 0323 from Toronto to Saskatoon on March 14, 2020, Rows 17-20
- Sunwing WG 0540 from Cancun to Regina on March 14, 2020, Rows 23-29
- WestJet WS 3263 from Regina to Edmonton on March 11, 2020, Rows 12-18
- WestJet WS 0302 from Vancouver to Regina on March 11, 2020, Rows 5-9
- WestJet WS 1333 from Las Vegas to Saskatoon on March 8, 2020, Rows 3-9
- Sunwing WG 0292 from Cancun to Saskatoon on March 7, 2020, Rows 23-29
- Air Canada AC 1121 from Toronto to Saskatoon on March 6, 2020, Rows 2-15
- Egypt Air MS 0995 from Cairo to Toronto on March 5, 2020, Rows 12-23
Anyone in the affected rows is asked to self-isolate for 14 days. Other passengers should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days.
The province says travel outside of Canada isn’t recommended at this time.
The federal government also announced a mandatory self-isolation order for anyone returning to Canada on Wednesday.