REGINA -- The province of Saskatchewan has identified more than a dozen flights with confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Last Friday, Premier Scott Moe said anyone travelling outside of the country is required by law to self-isolate for 14 days upon returning to the province.

The list provided by the province identifies seats and rows affected by COVID-19 in some cases.

As of March 25, Saskatchewan listed these flights:

Sunwing WG 0217 from Puerto Plata and Cunagua to Saskatoon on March 19, 2020, Rows 9-12

WestJet WS 0600 from Calgary to Saskatoon on March 18, 2020, Rows 18-24

WestJet WS 3380 from Calgary to Saskatoon on March 18, 2020, Rows 17-20

Air Canada AC 1119 from Toronto to Regina on March 17, 2020, Rows 1-17

WestJet WS 3300 from Calgary to Regina on March 16, 2020, No seat information available

WestJet WS 3372 from Calgary to Saskatoon on March 15, 2020, No seat information available

WestJet WS 3238 from Edmonton to Calgary on March 15, 2020, No seat information available

WestJet WS 3300 from Calgary to Regina on March 14, 2020, Rows 14-20

WestJet WS 3268 from Edmonton to Regina on March 14, 2020, Rows 5-11

WestJet WS 0323 from Toronto to Saskatoon on March 14, 2020, Rows 17-20

Sunwing WG 0540 from Cancun to Regina on March 14, 2020, Rows 23-29

WestJet WS 3263 from Regina to Edmonton on March 11, 2020, Rows 12-18

WestJet WS 0302 from Vancouver to Regina on March 11, 2020, Rows 5-9

WestJet WS 1333 from Las Vegas to Saskatoon on March 8, 2020, Rows 3-9

Sunwing WG 0292 from Cancun to Saskatoon on March 7, 2020, Rows 23-29

Air Canada AC 1121 from Toronto to Saskatoon on March 6, 2020, Rows 2-15

Egypt Air MS 0995 from Cairo to Toronto on March 5, 2020, Rows 12-23

Anyone in the affected rows is asked to self-isolate for 14 days. Other passengers should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

The province says travel outside of Canada isn’t recommended at this time.

The federal government also announced a mandatory self-isolation order for anyone returning to Canada on Wednesday.