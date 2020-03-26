REGINA -- The province of Saskatchewan says it is suspending eviction hearings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Office of Residential Tenancies (ORT) will stop accepting eviction applications for missed or late rent starting on Thursday. Previous eviction orders for non-urgent matters won't be enforced and previously scheduled hearings for non-urgent matters are cancelled, the province said in a news release.

The ORT says it will only allow eviction hearings for urgent situations involving health or safety concerns, violence or property damage. There can also be hearings if a tenant has been locked out or a landlord isn’t providing essential services like power or water.

“Under the circumstances, we want to ensure that tenants facing hardship as a result of COVID-19 can remain in their homes and follow all orders and recommendations from the Chief Medical Officer,” Justice Minister and Attorney General Don Morgan said in a news release. “An essential part of flattening the curve is staying home and self-isolating. We want to provide piece of mind that those taking the necessary precautions as a result of this unprecedented situation will still have a roof over their head.”

Tenants who can't pay their rent during this state of emergency will be expected to pay their rent in full once the state of emergency has ended.

"This action is being taken in recognition of the fact that our province is currently in an unprecedented state of emergency that may result in unforeseen financial hardship or health consequences for tenants," the province said in a news release.

The government added it's concerned about evicting tenants who may need to self-isolate or physically distance themselves to minimize the risk of COVID-19.

The ORT says landlords and tenants should communicate with each other to find solutions during this challenging time.