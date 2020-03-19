REGINA -- The President of the Saskatchewan Medical Association says he received a positive test for COVID-19 on Wednesday evening.

“I attended a curling bonspiel held March 11-14 in Edmonton,” Dr. Allan Woo wrote in an SMA release. “This bonspiel is an annual event that usually attracts 50-60 physicians from Western Canada. I believe I contracted the COVID-19 virus at this bonspiel.”

CTV News Edmonton confirmed that the event took place at Edmonton's Granite Curling Club. The club closed as a precaution on Monday.

Dr. Woo has been in self-isolation since he started experiencing symptoms on Tuesday morning. He has been in contact with the patients he treated in that time.

“I hope my personal situation serves as a signal for all health-care workers, and others, to be vigilant about their health. Everyone needs to take precautions and self-monitor for any symptoms.”

Saskatchewan's Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab said Woo was one of the four new cases announced in Saskatchewan on Thursday. The provincial total is now at 20. Shahab wasn't able to say how many other physicians may be self-isolating after being in contact with Woo.