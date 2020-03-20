REGINA -- Regina City Councillors have passed a motion to declare a state of local emergency.

Group meetings larger than five people are banned with the exception of essential services.

All bars, restaurants and nightclubs must close. Takeout and delivery options are permitted.

Administration will return at 6 p.m. with a plan, including how daycares will be impacted.

Councillors met on Friday morning to discuss measures to combat the spread of the virus in the Queen City.