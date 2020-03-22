REGINA -- The Government of Saskatchewan wants to clarify that any order made by the province supersedes those made by municipalities.

On Friday afternoon the City of Regina declared a local state of emergency with restrictions that differed from those made by the province and the Chief Medical Health Officer. The province says that provincial orders take precedence over those made by municipalities.

Government Relations Minister Lori Carr spoke to Regina Mayor Michael Fougere regarding these clarifications.

“I fully understand that Mayor Fougere and Regina City Council intended to set guidelines for residents of Regina to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Carr said. “However, during this time of great uncertainty, it is of the utmost importance that we provide certainty to Saskatchewan residents and make every effort to minimize confusion. “

Carr has also communicated these details to with the Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association (SUMA) and the Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities (SARM).