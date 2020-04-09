REGINA -- Regina’s Roy Romanow Provincial Laboratory performed more than 1,000 COVID-19 tests in the past 24 hours.

It’s the highest number of tests performed in the province since the lab started performing confirmatory tests on March 21.

The lab performed 1,051 in one day, bringing the province’s testing numbers to 16,672 as of Thursday. Saskatchewan has the second highest test rate per capita in Canada.

“High levels of testing and contract tracing are key to stopping the spread both now and in the weeks ahead as we start to lift restrictions,” Premier Scott Moe said at the province’s daily update on Thursday afternoon.

Moe said the province wants to be performing 1,500 tests a day by the end of April.