REGINA -- A woman who received a $2,800 ticket for violating the province’s public health order had tested positive for COVID-19, Regina police said on Tuesday.

Police say this information was released after a discussion with Saskatchewan Public Health.

“Typically, a police service would not give out health information, but it has been deemed necessary to confirm the individual’s COVID-19-positive status in this case, given the circumstances we all face with the COVID-19 pandemic,” Regina police said in a news release.

The 23-year-old woman received the ticket on Monday. This was the first ticket handed out by Regina police for violating the order.

Police say they won’t be releasing any more information.