REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Saskatchewan reported one new COVID-19 related death on Thursday. There were also 211 new cases reported.

The latest death related to COVID-19 in Saskatchewan was a person over 80 years old, living in the Northwest zone.

There are 1,493 active cases in Saskatchewan, as the province reported 142 new recoveries.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 155 or 12.7 new cases per 100,000 people.

There are 156 people in hospital with COVID-19 in Saskatchewan; 138 receiving inpatient care and 18 people in intensive care.

SHA LAUNCHING ONLINE, PHONE BOOKING SYSTEM FOR VACCINE APPOINTMENTS

In an effort to streamline the booking of COVID-19 vaccine appointments, the Saskatchewan Health Authority is preparing to launch an online and phone booking system during Phase 1 of the Vaccine Delivery Plan.

"We’re primarily using a way of us contacting residents, but we’ll be moving to a system where residents are able to contact us and choose their vaccination site and vaccination time," SHA CEO Scott Livingstone said during Thursday’s COVID-19 media conference.

On Wednesday, the province outlined how it plans to vaccinate residents over 70 that are living independently through phone calls, but it will be moving to a new system in the next few weeks. READ MORE

VACCINES

The province administered 2,057 doses of COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday. The province has delivered 65,436 doses to date.

The latest doses were administered in the Far North Central (30), Northwest (six), Northeast (10), Saskatoon (351), Central East (13), Regina (1,197), South Central (134) and Southeast (316) zones.

A total of 85 per cent of long term care residents have received their first dose, and 49 per cent have received both doses.